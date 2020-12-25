Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Shares Up 0.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:IPODU) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.54. 207,756 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPODU)

There is no company description available for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.