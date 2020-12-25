Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 48,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 80,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

About Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

