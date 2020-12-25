Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.58.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,794 shares of company stock worth $9,099,716 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.