United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.