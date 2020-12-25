Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

