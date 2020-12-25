Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

