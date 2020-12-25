Reviewing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Britannia Bulk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.78 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -10.81 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Britannia Bulk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 83.83, indicating that its share price is 8,283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 54.42%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Britannia Bulk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

