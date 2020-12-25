$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. K12 reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in K12 by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,732,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

