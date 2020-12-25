Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DLEXY stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Datalex has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.
Datalex Company Profile
