BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $2.40

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.30 to $2.40 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from $2.15 to $2.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.52 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.