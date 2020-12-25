HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Raised to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

