Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kunlun Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.