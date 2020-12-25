Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.