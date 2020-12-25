Financial Contrast: Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) & The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Trac Solutions and The Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 2 5 0 2.71

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies $10.22 billion 0.90 $656.00 million $1.93 12.19

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Trac Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 6.03% 25.71% 4.20%

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Global Trac Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

