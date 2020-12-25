$4.71 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $4.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.58 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $61.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GP shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.40 million and a PE ratio of -174.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

