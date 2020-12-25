KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.