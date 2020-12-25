Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NTLA opened at $62.14 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,306,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

