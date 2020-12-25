NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $6,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

