Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

