NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

NKE opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $11,891,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,518,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,087,542.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

