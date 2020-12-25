FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.41. Approximately 1,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.

