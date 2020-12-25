NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Shares Up 0.9%

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) shares shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). 430,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,363,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.30 ($1.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Rupert O. Dorey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36). Also, insider Rupert O. Dorey purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,430.62).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

