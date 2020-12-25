Argus Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Argus from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.52.

LEN opened at $80.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 87.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

