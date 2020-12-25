BidaskClub Downgrades Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Strong Sell

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

DLX opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

