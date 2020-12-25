BidaskClub Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to “Buy”

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. ValuEngine cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 41.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

