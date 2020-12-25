America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

