Reviewing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 3.24 $31.40 million $1.05 11.72 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.80 $29.22 million $1.69 11.18

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 26.20% 12.13% 1.21% South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

