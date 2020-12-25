Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of MS opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

