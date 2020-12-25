Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

MMX stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.75 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

