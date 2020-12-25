Northcoast Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

