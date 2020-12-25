FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lowered by Analyst

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.