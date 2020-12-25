Financial Review: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) versus Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares State Auto Financial and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.57 $87.40 million $0.63 28.98 Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.49 $46.51 million $1.18 12.50

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for State Auto Financial and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Auto Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given State Auto Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -2.67% -0.56% -0.17% Universal Insurance 0.94% 2.23% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

State Auto Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Auto Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats State Auto Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company provides policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

