FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Decreased by KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

