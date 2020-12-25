W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWHC opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. W World has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Get W World alerts:

W World Company Profile

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.