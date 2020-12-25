ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Raised to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZOZO in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

