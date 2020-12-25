Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

RDS/A opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

