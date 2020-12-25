Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

