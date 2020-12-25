Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

