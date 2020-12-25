Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

