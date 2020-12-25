ValuEngine Lowers Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

