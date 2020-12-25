ValuEngine Lowers Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.34.
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
