Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 2,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Absolute Core Strategy ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Absolute Core Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 26.43% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

