Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Jacksam Co. (NASDAQ:JKSM)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM)

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products of vaporizer cartridge filling, capping, and automation systems for the medical and recreational cannabis, hemp, and CBD segments of the e-cigarette and vaporizer markets. The company's principal products include eShark cartridge filling machines, 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and C-Cell cartridges.

