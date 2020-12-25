Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.19. 3,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter.

