Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valaris and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Baytex Energy 2 9 2 0 2.00

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $0.71, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Baytex Energy -232.91% -17.35% -4.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.00 -$9.39 million $0.17 N/A

Baytex Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Valaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

