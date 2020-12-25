DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

