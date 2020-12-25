Calavo Growers, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Calavo Growers by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

