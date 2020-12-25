Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

VRCA opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 182,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

