Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

