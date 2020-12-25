West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $319.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 144,117.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

