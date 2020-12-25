Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.89.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $376.89 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $388.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.71 and its 200-day moving average is $294.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.